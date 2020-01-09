Joey King and Logan Browning Named Ambassadors for 2020 SAG Awards

This year the Screen Actors Guild Awards are bringing the girl power!

Actresses Joey King and Logan Browning will be doing the honors of being this year's ambassadors for the show. They will follow in the footsteps of Black-ish's Yara Shahidi who did the honors for the 25th annual ceremony in 2019. As this year's amabassadors the two will have the honor of participating in various SAG Awards pre-show events and will be giving people an inside look at the show via their own personal social media posts.

They'll also be sharing exclusive details leading up to the big night. Everything from the production of the show to the inside scoop on how the stars are preparing for their evening in the spotlight.

"Our union is a big A$$ deal to us as actors! I respect SAGAFTRA so much, and am grateful to them for a lot. I'm incredibly honored to be named an Ambassador for the 2020 @SAGawards!!" Logan shared on Instagram. "Can't wait to attend for the first time ever!!"