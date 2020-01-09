John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Prove They're Still Going Strong After Nikki Bella Engagement

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., 9 Jan. 2020 2:07 PM

John Cena, Shay Shariatzade

No ring? No problem! 

Shortly after ringing in the new year, Nikki Bella made a major announcement about her love life—she's engaged! The Total Bellas star who previously dated John Cena for the better part of the last decade, is planning on getting married to her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev

The former WWE wrestler shared the news with her fans in a sweet post on Instagram. Her ex-boyfriend John hasn't officially commented on the news, but he was recently spotted out laughing and smiling with his new lady Shay Shariatzadeh while hanging out. The couple was all smiles as they sweetly strolled together while arm in arm. 

The couple has kept many of the details of their relationship low-key, but John did speak out early last year about how happy he was in his new relationship. "I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy," he revealed about his current love life

As for Nikki, she's found the love of her life and she's in no rush to walk down that aisle she shared on The Bellas Podcast. First, she wants to enjoy being a fiancée. "I'm super excited—even though everything was really fast….I'm definitely going to take my time getting married," she shared. "That was the one thing I told Artem is, I was like, 'I do not want to plan a wedding anytime soon. I really want to take our time being engaged and just soak it in.' But I'm extremely, extremely happy." 

While she knows that the news may have been a little fast, she can't help but gush over how ready she is to take on the role of being a wife. "Artem's just taught me that love has no rules. It really doesn't," Nikki shared. "And it's so beautiful when it's like that—when you can just love."

It's nice to see both John and Nikki have found their happily ever after. 

