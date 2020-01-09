Brooklyn Beckhamand Nicola Peltz have taken their romance to social media.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's 20-year-old firstborn is not hiding his feelings for the 25-year-old actress and vice versa. The two took to Instagram this week and, as has become a benchmark of any modern relationship, posted about each other for the first time on their respective accounts.

Earlier this week, he shared a series of snaps, including a close-up of her face and a photo of the two together with a red heart for a caption. Then, over on Peltz's page, the star shared a mirror selfie with a topless Beckham in the frame and captioned it with a black heart.

On Thursday, Beckham took to Instagram again with adorable birthday wishes for the star. "Happy birthday babe xx," he captioned a mirror selfie of them embracing in a bathroom. "You have such an amazing heart xx."

In addition to all the sweetness on social media, the two were also photographed on Tuesday out to dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood with Peltz toting a bouquet of flowers.