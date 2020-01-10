There's a reason Jamie Foxx is calling his new film Just Mercy "one of the most important movies that I've ever been a part of."

And why co-star and producer Michael B. Jordan felt, as he told Variety in October, "a sense of responsibility to tell this story, to make sure as many people as possible could see this film. And why, when fellow co-star Brie Larson learned of the story the film would be telling, it "just gave [her] this fire inside." And why director Destin Daniel Cretton, when finishing the book written by Bryan Stevenson that the film would be based on, sent to him by his longtime producer Gil Netter, "wanted to be a part of it any way I could."

And why former President Barack Obama put it on his shortlist of favorite films of 2019.

And that's because the story of Walter McMillian, a black Alabama man wrongfully convicted in 1988 of the brutal murder of 18-year-old white woman Ronda Morrison despite zero physical evidence tying him to the case and an air-tight alibi, and the dogged and ultimately successful plight to exonerate him after six years spent on death row is shamefully a very true one, offering a sobering look into the ways in which the American criminal justice system often fails poor and minority communities alike.