Are You The One's Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 9 Jan. 2020 11:35 AM
Alexis Eddy, who appeared on MTV's Are You the One, has passed away at the age of 23.
The reality star was found dead in her home state of West Virginia on Thursday morning. The Mannington Police Department tells E! News in statement, "This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center."
The statement continues, "This is an active investigation, so we cannot determine if there was foul play or not suspected at this time."
Alexis was just 21 when she appeared as a contestant on Are You the One's sixth season. The season, which premiered in Sept. 2017, was filmed in New Orleans.
"MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy," the network said in a statement Thursday. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."
In recent months, Alexis has been very open with her social media followers about her sobriety and being in recovery.
In September, Alexis took to social media to share two side-by-side photos of her and her dad.
"Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together [crying emojis] pic on the right was two years ago... what a difference," she wrote alongside the pictures. "So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks"
That same month, Alexis shared a photo of herself at a Community Recovery Center in West Virginia.
"Recovery at its finest ;) Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober," Alexis wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #justfortoday.
In Oct. 2019, it was revealed that Alexis was engaged, but her announcement post appears to have been removed from social media.
Our thoughts are with Alexis' family during this heartbreaking time.
