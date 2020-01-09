Class Is in Session: 15 Secrets About Zoey 101

The kids are all grown up, but it's the perfect time to go back to school.

Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon 15 years ago, turning a certain pop star's little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, into a sitcom darling and serving as an early stepping stone for all sorts of now-famous names who had bit parts, including Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Brandi Cyrus, Keegan Allen, Jessica Stroup and Kevin McHale.

Though the series lasted for only four seasons, the nostalgia runs deep with this one, and fans were overjoyed when the cast reunited to shoot a sketch for the reboot of All That, to air this year.

"This has been a long time coming!" Spears told E! News in November."I'm so excited to be able to reunite the cast and be able to recreate so many amazing memories, but I'm most excited about what's to come in the future."