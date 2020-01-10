15 Perfect Puffer Jackets To Keep You Warm This Winter

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Puffer jackets don't exactly scream fashion when first mentioned, but thanks to A-listers like Ezra Miller, Hunter Schafer and Gigi Hadid, the puffer jacket is no longer just an instrument to keep you warm. With brands trashing the notion that it's only a casual must-have for cold winter weather, new styles have emerged with unique colors, fitted tailoring, and textures galore.

From luxury brands Aritzia to Ave Les Filles to BP to fan favorites The North Face to Madewell to Kendall + Kylie, we've handpicked vibrant, functional, and fashionable puffers that will make your coat THE statement, and not just something you immediately hang up once you get to the brunch function. Our personal favorite? This gold crushed velvet cropped puffer, of course.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.