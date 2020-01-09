This Deaf Baby Hearing His Mom's Voice for the First Time Will Leave You in Tears

Well, this video just made our day.

Little baby Arlo Clark got to hear his mother's voice for the first time after being fitted with a hearing aid. In a truly touching moment, caught on camera by Arlo's mom, Sara Clark, the 10-month-old can be seen with his hearing aid on his left ear.

"Hi!" Sara can be heard saying to Arlo.

After hearing his mom's voice, Arlo looks up and cracks a huge smile, also letting out an adorable giggle.

"Hello!" Sara repeated as Arlo had a bit of a shocked expression on his face.

According to the Daily Mail, Arlo, who is partially deaf in both ears, was fitted with a hearing aid on Dec. 10.

"The moment I saw that he could hear my voice I had tears in my eyes," Sara told the outlet. "I wasn't expecting him to be able to hear me at all. I couldn't believe that at last he could hear me."

Sara went on to add, "At first he looked completely shocked and then once I started talking to him he started to giggle and to smile."

The mom-of-two, who hails from Worcestershire, England, also shared with the Daily Mail that she and her husband haven't been able to sing to Arlo ot share those "special" newborn moments.

"Now that he can hear we feel like we finally have him properly in our lives," Sara shared with the outlet.

Watch the heartwarming video above!

