Despite their circumstances, the people of Australia still have so much gratitude.

As wildfires continue to burn out of control throughout the area, firefighters around the world are heading down under to provide assistance and help in the fight. This week, a group of United States firefighters arrived at Sydney International Airport where they received an inspiring welcome from residents.

In a viral video shared by Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the world's largest fire service, dozens of strangers in a crowded airport came together to give a spontaneous and lengthy round of applause.

The gesture reflected the "gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity," according to Shane.

In less than a day, the video has already been viewed more than 1.4 million times. And yes, it's inspiring many to make a difference in their own way.