Chasing your dream? Alicia Keys has the anthem for you.

The 15-time Grammy-winning songstress has just dropped the latest single off her upcoming seventh studio album, ALICIA, powerfully titled, "Underdog." On the track, which was reportedly co-written by Ed Sheeran, the songstress pays tender and encouraging tribute to the people fighting to get by and pursuing their aspirations

"I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop/Single mothers waiting on a check to come/Young teachers, student doctors/Sons on the front line knowing they don't get to run," the lyrics play out. "This goes out to the underdog/Keep on keeping at what you love/You'll find that someday soon enough/You will rise up, rise up, yeah."

The star's song also serves as a touching reminder to pay mindful attention to others, if only for a passing moment. "One conversation, a simple moment/The things that change us if we notice/When we look up sometimes," Keys sings.

In the accompanying video, also released on Thursday, a mix of scenes play out, including of one man selling CDs roadside, young girls all dressed up being driven to their prom and a woman returning to youngsters at home.