Billy Porter Makes History As Allure's First Male Cover Star

History in the making!

2020 is off to a pretty epic start for Pose star Billy Porter. The performer has been chosen as Allure magazine's first ever male cover star. The actor has had a whirlwind couple of years to say the least, and this newest honor is just another box checked in his lavish and illustrious career. In 2019, he won an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in Pose, which means he's just one Oscar away from an EGOT.

Allure Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee was excited to introduce Billy to the fold and shared in a story of his momentous accomplishment, along with a post on her Twitter about the importance of this cover. "So proud to have @theebillyporter making history today as the first man to be featured on the cover of @Allure_magazine." Billy sat down with Allure to share his journey to self-expression and what he learned from Oprah Winfrey.