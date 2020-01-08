YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach and her family laid to rest their late three-month-old son, Crew, two weeks after his death.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to share the news. "We laid our sweet baby to rest today, and a part of me went with him," Boren wrote, alongside a picture of her step-daughter and three boys as well as a picture of her baby son's casket.

"During his memorial, Carter reached over and grabbed my hand," she continued. "Then Cooper laid his hand on ours and then Sydney laid hers on top. I'm so proud of them."

According to the YouTuber's Instagram, on Christmas Day she laid her late son Crew down for a nap but when she went to check on him, something was wrong. "He was not breathing," she wrote in December. "We are living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real."