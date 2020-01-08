Sips tea...

Drama is brewing on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and season 10 hasn't even premiered yet! While the reality TV series is set to air later this year, it seems two key players are already making headlines: Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

Rumors are swirling online that the Wild Things alum had an alleged months-long affair with the former Bravolebrity.

Apparently, the rumored romance between the two reality TV personalities took place while Denise was already married to Aaron Phypers, whom she wed in 2018 (and which was filmed during the series).

"All the drama around these accusations has been filmed," a source told E! News. "Brandi has text messages and other forms of proof, she claims."

However, Richards' rep told E! News none of the affair rumors are true.

News of this drama comes a month after the Bravo star shockingly revealed she was dealing with health issues, and had to have an emergency procedure for four hernias.