Meghan Markleand Prince Harry's controversial announcement is all anyone can talk, and it's for good reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took an unprecedented step on Wednesday when they announced they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." In their statement they also revealed their plans to balance their "time between the United Kingdom and North America," in order to raise Archie Harrisonwith an understanding of both his American and English roots.

While Meghan and Harry stated they would release the "full details" of their next steps soon, it appears Buckingham Palace is somewhat in the dark about how this will all pan out. "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement began. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."