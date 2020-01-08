Wedding bells are reportedly ringing for Lady Kitty Spencer.

The 29-year-old model, fashionista and famed niece of Princess Diana is engaged to her reported 60-year-old millionaire beau, Michael Lewis, according to The Daily Mail.

Citing an unnamed friend of Spencer, The Daily Mail reported Lewis proposed before Christmas. While the model has not shared any personal news with the public, she has been documenting her current trip to her native South Africa on Instagram, where fans have shared some well wishes on the purported engagement.

The couple was recently spotted in New York City together in May. In one photograph, Spencer was captured with her arm around Lewis as they walked in the Big Apple. They were later spotted kissing in St. Tropez in August, according to The Daily Mail.