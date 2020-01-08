It's a new era for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shocking announcement that they'd be stepping down as "senior members" of the royal family. Not only did the couple take a step back from their royal duties but they plan to "become financially independent."

Despite their surprising news, the two made it clear they still "fully support" Queen Elizabeth II.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," Meghan and Harry's joint statement began. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The two explained they plan to share their time between North America and the United Kingdom with their son, Archie Harrison. Reports also surfaced that they might spend time in Canada, but it's unconfirmed at this time.