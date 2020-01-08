Get ready to fall in love with a new quintet of siblings.

Freeform's highly anticipated modern reimagining of the classic series Party of Five, which ran on Fox from 1994-2000, debuts tonight, introducing viewers to the Acosta siblings as they are forced to come together to run their household (and raise their infant sibling) after their parents are deported. The very timely revival hails from original Po5 creators co-creators Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman, and stars newcomers Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris Legaspi. Judging from early scenes of the new series that have been released, the new Party of Five is going to hit us in the feels, break our hearts and make us cry the same way the original did for so many years.

And adding to the new series' launch's timeliness is the fact that the original Party of Five, which launched the careers of Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, Scott Wolf, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Lacey Chabert, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Yes, we are all really that old now.