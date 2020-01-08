Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just made a major statement about their future in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to son Archie Harrison, took to their Instagram to announce that they are taking a step back as senior members of the royal family. They also noted that they're working to "become financially independent" and have the full support of Queen Elizabeth II.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement from the couple began. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," the statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."