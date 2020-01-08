Model Slick Woods Says Her Life Was Saved After Suffering Seizure

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 8 Jan. 2020 10:19 AM

Slick Woods

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Slick Woods is feeling "just blessed to be able to flex another day."

On Tuesday evening, the 23-year-old model revealed to her thousands of fans that she had suffered a seizure in the middle of the night. 

"Now that I'm feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there's so many people going through way worse #staygoofy."

Meanwhile, the photographer who saved her called the experience "one of the biggest scares" of her life. "I'm not really one to put too much business out there, but this girl gave me one of the biggest scares of my life the other night and I can't thank god enough that she is okay. Strongest person I know," Chey Allegra wrote on Instagram. "I love you @slickwoods."

As for Woods, she noted on her Instagram Story, she's "just blessed to be able to flex another day." The positive star also shared footage of herself smiling and giggling in a hospital bed. 

Back in November, the catwalk star revealed on social media that she was undergoing chemotherapy

The Shade Room has since reported Woods is battling stage 3 melanoma. 

Woods, who has modeled for the likes of Savage X Fenty, Marc Jacobs and Jeremy Scott, gave birth to a baby boy named Sapphir in 2018. 

"Thankful for a beautiful prince and a great father to protect, teach and love him unconditionally," she said of the baby's father, model Adonis Bosso. "When I'm working, traveling, sick or just tired he's there."

In the midst of her health battle, Woods had made one thing clear: "Stop treating me like a victim."

