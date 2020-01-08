Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby son Archie Harrison move to Canada?

Buckingham Palace is tight-lipped regarding a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, which said on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to relocate to the country for a significant portion of this year as they consider their future role in the royal family. The outlet also said Meghan and Harry will start discussing their plans with senior royals, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, in the coming days but that such talks are preliminary and nothing has yet been finalized.

The palace told MailOnline that they would not comment on the "speculation."

Meghan, Harry and Archie recently spent the holiday season in Canada, where the duchess lived when she starred on Suits, amid a break from royal duties.

"It is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them," The Sun quoted a friend of the couple as saying. "That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that."