Ariana Madix is comfortable speaking her truth.

During a Watch What Happens Live appearance following last night's Vanderpump Rules season premiere, Madix's co-star Jax Taylor suggested her reluctance to marry and have children with long-term partner Tom Sandoval (with whom she recently purchased a home) was due to the fact that "she likes women." Shortly after the interview aired, Ariana responded to Jax's claims in a message shared to Twitter.

"i DO like women [laughing emoji] AND men. it's called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard," she wrote, echoing a similar point made by Jax's wife Brittany Cartwright on WWHL.

Jax's comments about Ariana's sexuality trailed friendship tensions between himself and Tom, which audiences saw unfold throughout yesterday's Vanderpump Rules episode.

"I have a hard time with him coming at me because I bought a house, because I got married," Jax told WWHL host Andy Cohen, who was quick to note that Tom's frustrations were prompted by Jax's competitive attitude.