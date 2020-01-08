by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 8 Jan. 2020 4:50 AM
Happy birthday, Ryder Robinson!
Kate Hudson's eldest child turned 16 years old on Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress celebrated the major milestone by posting a throwback video of her son on Instagram.
"I didn't realize it would be here so fast!" she captioned the footage, which showed a then 2-year-old Ryder blowing out his birthday candles. "16 years today. 16. I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest. People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don't wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF [YOU'RE] READING! I'M READY!!! I'm excited for your future. An amazing young man you are. I am honored that you chose me to be your mother. And here's the thing...you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules ;) Happy Birthday baby @mr.ryderrobinson."
The proud parent also posted a few videos of the birthday boy on Instagram Stories. Although, Ryder didn't seem thrilled about his mom's camera work. When the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star asked her firstborn how 16 was treating him, he replied with a smile, "It was great until you started filming me."
Kate shares Ryder with her ex Chris Robinson. She also shares her son Bingham Bellamy, 8, with her ex Matt Bellamy and is the mother of Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in 2018.
To see some of her family's cutest photos, check out the gallery below.
There's nothing like the great outdoors! Just ask Kate Hudson and her daughter.
Kate Hudson / Instagram
It's a party of five in the Hudson household! "My loves of my life," the blonde beauty captions her adorable family photo on Instagram.
Kate Hudson / Instagram
Soaking up the sun and catching some waves! The 40-year-old actress takes a moment to show off her loves, Danny and Rani.
Kate Hudson / Instagram
They say laughter is the best medicine, and it looks like Kate and her kids are following the famous motto. "Oh happy day," she writes on Instagram on Mother's Day.
Kate Hudson / Instagram
There's nothing like a brother-sister bond! The Fabletics co-founder can't help but gush over her children. She re-shares her oldest son, Ryder's sweet snap.
Three's company! "I think someone's ready to go," the actress captions her Instagram Stories, right before heading out with her boo thang and baby girl.
Kate Hudson / Instagram
Wearing the iconic Incredibles superhero costume, Hudson proves she's mom-of-the-year with this cute candid moment. "Halloween nights and sugar highs,:" she writes on social media. "Here we go again!"
Instagram / Kate Hudson
"My wishes came true," the actress shares on her 40th birthday. "Thank you for all the love today."
Kate Hudson / Instagram
"We love a onesie," the blonde beauty writes on the 'gram, as she gets her daughter ready for bed.
