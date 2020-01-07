Peter Weber's gotta be honest...no one but Kelley really even had a chance on that first group date.

Of course that's not what most people are talking about after last night's premiere of The Bachelor, which started out fairly normally and ended in a place no one was quite expecting: reigning Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who had returned to host a group date about sex, broke down in tears after her appearance, leading to her and Peter admitting they still had feelings for each other.

You can tell it was a real convo that likely wasn't staged just based on the fact that Hannah's face was covered in smeared mascara, and no one quite knew what to say. She, after all, had just started filming Dancing With the Stars, and Peter had 22 new and eager women waiting to date him on TV. Neither of them could say yes to dating each other, but they also couldn't seem to say no.