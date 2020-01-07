We have to say "Bravo" to Scott Tweedie!

On Tuesday morning, the Australian entertainment reporter left Andy Cohen thoroughly impressed when he tried his hand at a Real Housewives tagline. As the Watch What Happens Live host has heard many a tagline during his tenure at Bravo, he was the perfect judge for the "Pop of the Morning: Taglines" competition.

"Camera three, bring it in," Tweedie confidently noted while kicking off the segment. "I may not be Hugh Jackman, but in the bedroom, I'm Wolverine."

Stunned by Tweedie's killer line, Cohen was speechless for a moment.

"That's really good," Cohen assured the new E! personality. "Yeah, that was good."

Perhaps Tweedie could fill Bethenny Frankel's vacant spot on Real Housewives of New York season 12? (We kid. But, Cohen did say he'd be open to a House Husband of New York.)

Unfortunately for Tweedie's POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz and Lilliana Vazquez, Cohen was left slightly underwhelmed by their taglines.