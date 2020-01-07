Gwyneth Paltrow's "Sex Life Is Over" After Moving in With Brad Falchuk

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., 7 Jan. 2020 10:56 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Harper's Bazaar, February 2020

Zoey Grossman

Home sweet home! 

Gwyneth Paltrow has always danced to the beat of her own drum, especially when it comes to the relationships in her life. The actress opened up to Harper's Bazaar for their February issue and talked all things life, career and family. Including, her decision to finally live under one roof with her husband Brad Falchuck

The couple married more than a year ago, and Gwyneth has been very open about their decision not to rush into living together, and why it worked for them. She told the Sunday Times that Brad sleeps at his own home when his children Brody and Isabella come over, and then spends four nights a week with Gwyneth. 

"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she explained of their living arrangement. However, according to her new interview they've finally made the decision to merge their lives, and that might not be the wisest choice according to her. 

"So our sex life is over," she joked with the magazine. "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don't ever move in.' I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."

Gwyneth has always led the pack when it comes to new and unconditional ways to make romance work. She made headlines after her divorce with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin when she called it "conscious uncoupling," and the two have made a point of staying close over the years for their kids. 

It may seem unique, but that's just the way she likes it. 

