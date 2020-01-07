From the network that brought The Masked Singer to America comes The Masked Dancer. Fox and executive producer Ellen DeGeneres are rolling out a new celebrity competition show inspired by the segment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Like The Masked Singer, the new series will feature celebrity contestants covered head-to-toe in elaborate costumes, including face masks, tasked with performing "unique dances," Fox said in a press release. The game was introduced on DeGeneres' talk show and past participants included Sean Hayes, Colton Underwood, Derek Hough and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong.

"This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping," DeGeneres said in a statement. "And I cannot wait!"