Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's Reunion Has Bachelor Nation Divided

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 7 Jan. 2020 9:46 AM
Hannah Brown is back.
The Bachelorette alumna surprised many of Peter Weber's leading ladies when she stepped out of the limo during Monday's season premiere of The Bachelor. In fact, the Alabama native appeared not once but twice in the opening episode.
The first time was when she returned the pilot wings Weber had given her as a token of his affection during season 15 of The Bachelorette. The second time was when she helped plan a group date and told the women all about her night in the windmill with Weber. That's when things took a dramatic turn. Weber saw Brown crying in a back room and went to comfort her. The two talked about everything from the day she sent Weber home to how he really felt about Brown asking out runner-up Tyler Cameron. At one point, Brown admitted she questioned her decisions, and Weber asked her what she would say if he invited her to join the women in the Bachelor mansion.
"I mean, maybe," she replied. "Oh my gosh. I mean, there's a lot. I don't know."
In a solo confessional, Weber admitted he felt torn about seeing Brown again.
"I can't help how my heart feels," he said. "I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her. And I want to just kiss her and just...just like have had all this work out. And it didn't, and I know it didn't. And I just, I feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well, and I don't know."
So, how did Bachelor Nation feel about her appearance? Some members were excited to see Brown back on their TVs.
"I love Hannah Brown," Becca Tilley wrote in part of a tweet. "I want her to be The Bachelorette again."
Evan Bass also expressed his desire for Brown to return for an upcoming season.
"No matter who steps outta this limo and how hard #TheBachelor tries I am still demanding a Hannah B second Bachelorette season," he tweeted with his wife, Carly Waddell, seemingly agreeing by tweeting, "Word."
Others had some questions.
"Wait we back on Hannah's season?!" Tia Booth tweeted. She also claimed, "That s--t was painful to watch. Now Peter is gonna have this on his mind the whole season."
In addition, Diggy Moreland asked, "Whose season is this again?"
"Hannah crying like she forced to be here," he tweeted. "Your flight to leave was four days ago."
He also later wrote, "You can tell Hannah flies standby, cause she definitely acting like she doesn't have anywhere to be."
Peter: "I'm confused. I don't know what to do right now."— Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) January 7, 2020
Here's a hint: Yell "SECURITY!"#thebachelor
Nicole Lopez-Alvar claimed she actually "did one of my giant, over-the-top, exaggerated gasps when I saw @hannahbrown pop up on my screen while I was eating my calzone and I JUST CHOKED."
"Ok, this hurts to watch now," she tweeted. "I love @hannahbrown and tbh I don't know Peter (omg Peter if you're reading this hi ignore all my tweets teehee hi) but yeah I love him too! no!! #TheBachelor."
Others were open for a plot twist.
"God I want Tyler to walk in on this conversation with Peter and ask Hannah out," Nick Viall tweeted.
Brown also opened up about the episode via Twitter and thanked her fans for their support.
"So that was not a blast at all," she wrote. "It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight."
Fans can see how Weber's journey to find love ends by watching The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC.
