Khloe Kardashian Slams "Vile Hate" After Being Accused of Wearing Fur

Do not come for her!

Khloe Kardashian got into a slight argument with a fan online after being accused of wearing fur. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to help raise awareness for the current fires in Australia and urged her followers to take action against the tragedies taking place their. "Almost 15 million hectares burnt, 1400 homes destroyed, and 500 million animals have been killed by brushfires in Australia," she posted over a drawing of the fires with a firefighter hugging animals. "The world needs to wake up."

Unfortunately, one fan called out Khloe for what she considered hypocrisy and posted a photo of Khloe's post with a picture of her Cruella DeVil Halloween costume where she is wearing what looks to be a fur coat. Khloe was quick to chime in about the perceived wrongdoing and called out the fan for lying.