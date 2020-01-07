Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo tonight, and with the start of season 8 comes a handful of new faces, new relationships and, of course, new drama.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, freshman cast members Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan and Brett Ciprioni tell viewers what to expect from the reality series' latest installment.
"Emotions, some messiness," teases Dayna, the TomTom hostess and soon-to-be SUR employee whose complicated dynamic with Max, TomTom's General Manager, is introduced during the show's recently-released first look preview (they slept together).
"I think when you get a bunch of hot people together and a bunch of people that are all really cool and you all work under the same umbrella, things are bound to happen," she explains. "Like, it's just organically what went on, you know?"
Exactly how the pair's interpersonal relationship pans out is still unclear for the time being, but Boyens says he and Kathan are "fine now" and agrees season 8 will feature "a lot of emotions being poured out" onscreen.
Whether the emotional output involves the former newbie's history with veteran SURver Scheana Shay also remains to be seen. When asked about a possible love triangle coming up, both Max and Dayna plead the fifth.
"No comment to that. You have to watch," Boyens tells E!, though the professional "glue" holding TomTom's operations together—as co-owner Tom Schwartz describes him—acknowledges that fraternizing with colleagues makes navigating work more difficult.
"Ultimately, it's…it's hard," he admits, but says "leaving [drama] at the door" tends to be his rationale for compartmentalizing romantic entanglements at work "because it can really affect your work ethic if you kind of sulk or you're upset about something.
As for Brett? Per Bravo's first look, the SUR employee might be new to payroll, but he's no stranger to its staff.
"Scheana and I actually have hooked up," he says during the first few minutes of episode one. In his comments to E!, Ciprioni sheds more light on his entanglements with Shay, which seem to involve Boyens in some way as well.
"I just felt like [Scheana] was bringing me in there to f--k with your head for some reason, and I never intended that," Brett tells Max of his introduction to SUR. "So, right off the bat it's like, you know, that s--t happens."
Nowadays, Brett says he and Scheana don't speak much. "It is what it is, I guess," he shares. "I try to be a friend, and I guess I don't know how she feels 'cause I haven't really talked to her recently. But when we do see each other, I always say hello. Respectful, you know, of course."
Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 8 premiere tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
