New year, new Brielle Biermann.

After getting lip fillers in 2015, the Don't Be Tardy star revealed on Jan. 4 that she was having her lip fillers dissolved. And now, the reality TV personality (whose mother is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann) has revealed her new look sans fillers.

The Bravolebrity already shared selfies of her dissolved lips on her Instagram Story over the weekend. As she wrote at the time, "Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days."

On Monday night, Biermann shared a new selfie on her story captioned, "Last night before we dissolved even more!"

Her latest selfie shows off her new look, but her caption is all about her hair. As she wrote, "@hairby_chrissy is a wizard when it comes to color!! @bohobritt with the curls."

While Biermann didn't talk about her lips in the post, there's a visible difference in their appearance.