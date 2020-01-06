We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

No doubt about it, Rachel Brosnahan lights up any room she walks into!

But at last night's Golden Globes, she looked both stunning and luminous thanks to soft glam make-up punctuated with a beautiful bold lip. If you fell in love with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star's look from last night, you're in luck: Brosnahan's makeup artist, Lisa Aharon, gave us the details on how it all came together.

"The make up and hair was a gentle head tilt towards the 20's and a more modern youthful Hollywood's Glamour moment," Aharon tells E! News exclusively. And if you've ever wondered if Brosnahan is as fun off-screen as she is on, Aharon confirms that she's a blast to work with. "We always have a laugh and great snacks but Rachel is always game for trying new things. It's truly a make-up artist's dream!"

Aharon used Shisedo products to create Brosnahan's luminous look, with a focus on her skin to really bring the whole vibe together. "To enhance Rachel's gorgeous skin, I chose Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation in Porcelain," she shares. "This formula is lightweight while still delivering the coverage I need, but I love it for its flawless finish."

Aharon applied it using the fan favorite Beautyblender—"I love how it blends any foundation, concealer or highlighter so easily."—then used Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer in 102 with the Tsutsu Fude Concealer Brush for any spots that needed additional coverage, including under her eyes. Aharon calls it her "go-to for variable coverage," because it's both brightening and long lasting.

And the final step? Setting powder, of course! Says Aharon, "The finishing touch was Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder applied with the Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush for the ultimate blended radiant finish."

Radiant indeed. And if you're concerned about not being able to create the same look at home, don't be. "I've been using the Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation myself and loving the natural finish and lasting power," Aharon says, citing the foundation as her top recommended Shisedo product.

