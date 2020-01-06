When it comes to therapy, Jana Kramer is all in.

For those who listen to iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, chances are you've heard the country singer talk about her experiences with husband Mike Caussin.

Monday's episode was no different when the former One Tree Hill star was going through listener's e-mails.

"How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger," one person asked.

According to Jana, trusting her husband has been a process that doesn't happen overnight. "That's what I've always been trying to find though. How do you rebuild trust? I think it's just time," she shared. "Time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving, consistent, rigorous honesty."