Thus, Pop of the Morning co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz took time out of Monday morning's premiere to introduce themselves to viewers. After Tweedie teased his ice skating experience with his girlfriend and Vazquez shared a throwback E! News style segment, Cruz opened up about girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

As E! readers surely know, the former NFL wide receiver and the Claws actress were first romantically linked back in 2017. And it appears the twosome are still very much in love as Cruz only had gush-worthy things to say about his relationship.

"We've been together two years now and it's just been great," Cruz revealed. "I mean, she's phenomenal. We have a blast together."

The one downside to their relationship? Tran allegedly "cheats at Uno."

"We're very competitive. And, we're playing Uno and she just decides that she's just gonna cheat," the 33-year-old New Jersey native quipped. "I'm just like, 'I'm sitting right here! I can see that you're cheating.'"