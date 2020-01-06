Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous lifestyle site Goop is officially coming to Netflix, and its promo ad is...interesting.

On Monday, the trailer for the upcoming series, titled The Goop Lab, was released, along with its first promotional images. The main image features the Avengers alum, of course. But it's Paltrow's surroundings that has Twitter abuzz.

In the photo, the actress dons a pink dress a big smile as she stands in the middle of a pink design that highly resembles a vagina. Across the middle of the shot is a message that reads, "Reach new depths." Yes, you read that correctly.

The photo, of course, has garnered all kinds of responses on Twitter. Some are teasing the image and Paltrow's placement in it.

"If your vagina has a Gwyneth Paltrow inside it, please consult your physician," one user tweeted. Chimed in another, "the imagery of gwyneth paltrow standing inside a vagina and smiling is one that will never leave my brain."