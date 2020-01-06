They say opposites attract, but when it comes to love...at the end of the day, just how opposite are two people who fall for each other, really?

Minds were a little blown, however, when the rumors about Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus proved true. After a year of speculation, they really were dating. Then, they really were having a baby. And now...they have a 1-year-old daughter together.

"Happy new year everyone onward and upward [love] to all of u," Reedus captioned a photo of Kruger holding their little girl—whose privacy they've vigilantly protected—that he posted on New Year's Day.

It appears that the family rang in 2020 somewhere warm, judging by the sun-dappled pics Kruger's been sharing, and her birthday tribute for Reedus' 51st birthday today read, "My teenage dream of a man right here ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life."

So life is literally a beach for these two right now.

But when did the German actress with the Grace Kelly style and the scruffy motorcycle-riding Floridian first fall under the spell of each other's charms?