NBC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., 6 Jan. 2020 9:59 AM
NBC
Where can you find singers, comedians, contortionists, dancers, magicians—and then some!—all together? Only on America's Got Talent: The Champions.
Season two of the NBC reality competition series featuring Got Talent contestants from around the world kicks off with 40 acts competing to take home the top prize. For some, it's the top prize again. For others, it's the chance at redemption.
Judging the competition this time around is Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon. Terry Crews returns to host.
The acts from around the world include fan-favorites from America's Got Talent, former winners, finalists and participants. Former contestants from Britain's Got Talent: The Champions are also taking part in the competition this year.
Last season, Shin Lim took home the top spot after winning America's Got Talent season 13. Darci Lynne, the winner of AGT season 12, was the runner-up. Sand artist Kseniya Simonova a winner from Ukrayina maye talant came in third place.
Meet the 40 acts vying for the top prize below.
NBC
This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.
NBC
This dance group won Norske Talenter.
NBC
Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
Article continues below
NBC
Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.
NBC
Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.
Article continues below
NBC
Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.
NBC
This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
Article continues below
NBC
This singer won Norske Talenter.
NBC
These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!
NBC
This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
Article continues below
NBC
A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.
NBC
These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
Article continues below
NBC
A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.
NBC
This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.
NBC
A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
Article continues below
NBC
Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.
NBC
He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
He was on America's Got Talent.
NBC
He came in third on America's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
He won America's Got Talent.
NBC
A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.
NBC
This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.
NBC
He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.
NBC
A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.
Article continues below
NBC
A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.
America's Got Talent: The Champions season two premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?