8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2020 Golden Globes

2. Three-Legged Race: Sam Mendes' surprise Best Director win for his gut-churning, magnificently shot World War I drama makes it more likely that the Academy is once again going to award directing and Best Picture Oscars to different films. They've been splitting the bill more often than not lately and it's hard to see them denying Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's ode to a 1969-era La La Land that maybe wasn't exactly the way he portrayed it (though isn't that really the best way to remember things).

"This is the biggest surprise, thank you very much!" said Mendes, who was inspired to make 1917 by his own grandfather's service during the "Great War," taking the words right out of our mouths.

And...were those shots fired at Scorsese—he of the decision to make a movie with Netflix that was available to stream a few weeks after a limited theatrical release—when Mendes accepted for Best Motion Picture, Drama, at the end of the night and noted how hard it was to get people to come see movies "in a cinema, and I really hope people will turn up to see it on a big screen for which it was intended"?

Not really—it certainly wasn't anything personal—but you know not every filmmaker is on board with this smaller-screen thing.