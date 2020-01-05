Michelle Williams left her mark at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Along with showing off her growing baby bump on the red carpet, the Fosse/Verdon star delivered an empowering speech about motherhood, voting and women's rights in general. At the awards ceremony, the 39-year-old star won for the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie.

"Thank you so much first of all, to my Fosse/Verdon family and the Hollywood Press Association," she began. "When you put this in someone's hands, you acknowledging the choices made by the actor but also the choices they made as a person, the training they sought, the hours they put in."

"I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made and I'm also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice," she continued. "I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over."