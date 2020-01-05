by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 8:18 PM
One word: swoon!
The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are proving to be unforgettable this year. With a dramatic entrance from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Tom Hanks' emotional speech after earning the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award, awards season is already off to a great start.
Making the start-studded show even more memorable? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made both viewers and audience members swoon.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor took to the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. While up there, he gave a heartwarming speech that ranged from referencing his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio's character in Titanic to spreading a positive message for 2020 to being humbled by his win.
And while many of the 56-year-old icon's peers couldn't help but cheer him on throughout his acceptance speech, it was the Friends alum's reaction that really captured our attention.
During Pitt's speech, he not only thanked the stand-out nominees in his category, which included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, but he took a moment to pay tribute to writer-director Quentin Tarantinoand his co-star, Leo.
NBC
"I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin. The man, the myth, the legend, for this experience, for the film, one I'll never forget," the 56-year-old shared. "Thank you, my brother, I really appreciate it."
"I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant I used to watch year after year his co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely... I know why, he's an all star, he's a gent," Brad expressed, as many looked in awe over his speech, including Jen. "I wouldn't be here without you, man, I thank you still, I would have shared the raft oh, man."
Shutterstock
Before getting off the stage, the Ad Astra actor couldn't help but end with a funny note.
"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't. 'Cause, any woman I stand next to they say I'm dating," he quipped. "It would just be awkward."
According to an eyewitness, the Friends alum was seen clapping, laughing and standing up for her ex during his acceptance speech. "She has huge smile on her face," the insider shared, adding that she appeared genuinely happy for him.
While the two broke up over a decade ago, it's clear pop culture lovers can't get enough of the duo!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?