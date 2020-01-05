Ricky Gervais Truly Didn't Care As He Hosted the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais just hosted the Golden Globes for the fifth and, as he said many times, last time.

If it weren't already going to be the last time he hosted, he did his best to make sure no one would ever want him to host again. Of course, he's done that every other time he's hosted too, but this time it sounds like it might be for real. He did, after all, call the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (who votes on the Globes) a bunch of racist vegetables, and consistently reminded us that he just did not care.

"I don't care," he kept saying, just to reiterate.

Whether you're a huge fan of Gervais or not so much, there was something for everyone tonight. If you're a fan, he was there. If you're not a fan, he mostly wasn't. After his monologue, he only occasionally made a very brief appearance to make one joke and then hand off the stage to the next presenter.