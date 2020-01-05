Sony Pictures Entertainment
by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 8:05 PM
Sony Pictures Entertainment
If you haven't seen this movie, perhaps all of its wins tonight will change that.
During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won several trophies including Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor thanks to Brad Pitt's role.
But towards the end of the evening, the critically acclaimed film officially won for Best Picture Musical or Comedy.
While director and writer Quentin Tarantino was going to accept the trophy, he decided to switch things up and give producer David Hayman the floor.
"Quentin is nothing but unpredictable. A few seconds ago, he told me I was going to speak," he shared after Pierce Brosnan and Will Ferrell presented the trophy. "So a million thanks to everybody who worked on the film in front of and behind the camera."
David continued, "A big thanks to Mr. Quentin Tarantino. Quentin said—before I started the film—he said, ‘I want you to have such a good time on this film that the next film is going to be miserable.' He wasn't wrong. Thank you, Quentin."
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tells the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age.
Brad joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and a talented ensemble cast.
