Brad Pitt's Reminder to "Be Kind" Is the 2020 Golden Globes Moment You Need to See

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brad Pitt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The best acceptance speeches always come from the heart.

During tonight's 2020 Golden Globes, Brad Pitt took to the stage to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

His performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned him the special trophy. And while he had to thank the cast and crew, it's his final words that won over our hearts.

"I want to say hi to my folks because, hey they're back in the Ozarks," he shared after receiving the trophy from presenters Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd. "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating. it would just be awkward all right. Thank you."

Good joke, Brad. But wait, that's not what we're most impressed with.

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

"Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it," he added before walking off the stage. "I think we need it."

Mic drop!

The moment quickly got the attention of audience members who quickly applauded his remarks. As for pop culture fans at home, we have a feeling you're clapping too.

Well done, Brad!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Brad Pitt , 2020 Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Golden Globes , TV , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.