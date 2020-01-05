Don't tease us like that, Nick Jonas!

If there was even a chance that Nick and wife Priyanka Chopras' two dogs—her chihuahua mix Diana and his new German shepherd Gino—could be on this Golden Globes red carpet, we would have never forgiven them for not making it happen.

"We thought about bringing them tonight but they said no," Jonas joked with Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From the Red Carpet when the host asked if they traveled with their pups.

"They didn't get an invite," Chopra, who surprised Jonas with Gino for their first anniversary last month.