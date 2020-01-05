EXCLUSIVE!

Tiffany Haddish Reveals What It Will Take for Her to Host the Golden Globes (Hint: A "Substantial" Check)

by Billy Nilles | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 4:42 PM

Ricky Gervais hasn't even taken the stage at the 2020 Golden Globes yet, so it might be a little early to think about next year's host. But if you have Tiffany Haddish on your shortlist, well, she's got a list of demands.

Speaking with E! News' Guiliana Rancic on the red carpet ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 5 event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the comedian and award show host veteran—she hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018—admitted that she'd consider hosting the Globes or even next months' Oscars on one condition.

 

"Yes, I would love to. But I wouldn't that responsibility all on myself unless I was paid a substantial amount of money," she said. "If they want to pay me the normal rate, than I want a partner to do it with."

"So, you'd like to do it with someone?" G asked.

"Yes, I want to do it with somebody," she replied with a cheeky look on her face. "However you want to take that statement, take it that way."

It's not as if she isn't worth it, as she reminded G about her previous "very fun" hosting gig: "One of the highest-rated award shows."

During their chat, G also got the scoop on her new film Like a Boss, hitting theaters on Friday, Jan. 10. "So it's starring me, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Billy Porter's in it. It's very funny," Tiffany said, giving her best elevator pitch. "It's about two best friends with their own business. And the somebody tries to infiltrate the business. They break up. They come back together and they succeed like women should. Stick together."

For G's whole chat with Tiffany, be sure to check out the clip above!

Like a Boss hits theaters Friday, Jan. 10.

