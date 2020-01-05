EXCLUSIVE!

2020 is bringing a lot of new beginnings and bittersweet endings for Modern Family star, Sofia Vergara

The American-Colombian actress stunned the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana maroon strapless dress, accessorized with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz

Vergara also stopped by to chat with E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest about the 11 wonderful seasons of Modern Family and what it feels like to be saying goodbye to a show that's become such a huge part of her life and acting career. 

"11 seasons of perfection, super sad," Vergara told Seacrest when asked about how she feels in regards to the show coming to its end. "I was ready, from the first time I stepped on the show and realized how special it was... I made it a thing that I was going to enjoy every award show, every invitation, and thank god that I did."

Looking back, Vergara also adds that she's glad she took advantage of the opportunities the show brought into her life and that she embraced them all with open arms. 

"How many times does an actor get to experience a show like this? It's gone. It's done. But I'm glad that I enjoyed it and I milked it," the actress added jokingly.

The actress also stepped out on the red carpet with her husband Joe Manganiello

