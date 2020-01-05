Looking back, Vergara also adds that she's glad she took advantage of the opportunities the show brought into her life and that she embraced them all with open arms.

"How many times does an actor get to experience a show like this? It's gone. It's done. But I'm glad that I enjoyed it and I milked it," the actress added jokingly.

The actress also stepped out on the red carpet with her husband Joe Manganiello.

To see more pictures of all your favorite celeb couples on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, go here.

Don't forget to stay updated with our running list of winners at tonight's award ceremony here.