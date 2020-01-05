The 2020 Golden Globes will be a busy night for Ana de Armas.

Not only is the Knives Out actress nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, but she's also presenting at the awards show this evening. With this being de Armas' first Golden Globes, she candidly confesses to Giuliana Rancic that she's "a little bit of a mess."

"Can you tell?" the Cuban-Spanish actress quips on the red carpet.

"Not at all," the E! personality says in support.

This may be de Armas' first Golden Globes, but she already looks like a red carpet veteran. Donning a custom Ralph & Russo gown and Tiffany & Co jewelry, de Armas has dressed to impress.

And the Blade Runner 2049 actress is very happy to be at the Hollywood event. Per de Armas, after popping some champagne, she called her mom and dad in Havana to share the news of her nomination.