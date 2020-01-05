EXCLUSIVE!

Billy Porter's Angelic 2020 Golden Globes Look Features $2 Million in Diamonds

by Pamela Avila | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 4:09 PM

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Billy Porter is serving some angelic realness at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. 

To kick off this year's award season, the Pose star slayed the red carpet and left jaws dropped when he arrived in a white feather train. 

When speaking to E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before celebrating one of Hollywood's biggest nights, Porter gave Seacrest a little insight on how long it took to create his iconic look. 

According to the 50-year-old actor and singer, his look by fashion designer Alex Vinash took "three months to create." 

Porter added of his look, "you know the feathers are fragile, the train [comes] off... [because] this is not a sitting outfit, it's a standing outfit." And this standing outfit also deserves a standing ovation. 

The Alex Vinash custom design made head turns as Porter arrived on the red carpet with someone helping carry his train. What's more? Porter was also carrying over $2 million in jewels from Tiffany & Co. on his neck, which included a pear-cut diamond necklace of 11-plus carats and a dragonfly brooch. 

Porter matched his all-white tuxedo jacket and bottoms with sparkly white Jimmy Choo boots. 

The actor also spoke to Seacrest about his empowering single "Love Yourself" which has caused quite a movement on social media. 

"I've been in the music industry for a very long time, so I wanted to put some light into the world through music," Porter told Seacrest. "I'm just so grateful that I've lived long enough to see who I am resonate with [everybody else]." 

Porter is up tonight for a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the FX drama Pose

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

George Pimentel/WireImage

The Full Feather Train

If there's anyone who can make a grand entrance on the red carpet, it's Billy Porter

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Getting Ready for the 2020 Golden Globes

The Pose actor poses for portraits before heading off to the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, in Los Angeles, Calif. Look at that train draped over the balcony though! 

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It's All in the Details

Looking angelic from head to toe... to feathery train. The actor, singer and performer topped his look off with Jimmy Choo shoes and a silver square purse. 

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Candid Moment on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Porter poses for the cameras on the red carpet, looking ready to #slay. 

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

An Angelic Moment

Who can get enough off of this look? From every angle, it slays. 

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Billy Porter Slays on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The actor is camera-ready, giving us another angle of her all-white fashion look. 

