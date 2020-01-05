Talk about a full circle moment for 2020 Golden Globes nominee Beanie Feldstein!

It was only five years ago that Beanie attended the ceremony with her older brother, actor Jonah Hill, and the importance of tonight is not overlooked by the Booksmart star.

"It's very surreal," she told E!'s Ryan Seacrest exclusively on the red carpet. "I'm kind of in awe of who I've gotten to work with and the projects I've been apart of in the five years that I've been a human in the world. And to be here for Booksmart, which is a movie that I cherish. It celebrates a true female friendship with a really unapologetic, really smart, funny, young girls at the center of it."

Beanie, 26, is up for her first Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film, a major accomplishment she says wouldn't be impossible without the influence of a fellow comedy queen.