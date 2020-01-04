EXCLUSIVE!

See Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan's Unique Wedding Dress

by Corinne Heller , Beth Sobol & Alyssa Morin | Sat., 4 Jan. 2020 7:14 PM

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Felipe Espinal and Celina Brogan

Here comes the Riverdale bride!

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the hit CW show, married MLB star Michael Kopech on Saturday after more than two years of dating. The bride wore a dazzling, one-of-a-kind gown that glistened in the daylight as it was adorned with countless beads. The groom sported an off-white suit that complemented his golden blonde hair.

The ceremony took place at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida and the newlyweds kept their special day small and intimate, as they wed in front of about 40 family and friends, including a few of Morgan's Riverdale co-stars.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," the bride told E! News exclusively. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Now, for all of the wedding dress details you've been waiting for. The 27-year-old star donned a lavish design by none other than Eisen Stein Bridal.

The Riverdale star's unique gown featured a sheer bodice that was embellished with intricate beading and dainty lace fabric. The actress opted for something that was long-sleeve, to the body and that featured a small train.

Her veil was just as dazzling as it appeared to have beads sown at the ends. And it turns out, the actress had an outfit change and donned a second dress by Grace Loves Lace. 

During the ceremony, when all eyes were on the Riverdale star, she walked down the aisle to "Truly Madly Deeply" by Yoke Lore. For the reception, the newlyweds slow-danced to "My Best Friend" by Tim McGraw.

Of course, the pair's big day was made special by wedding planner Tami Varma.

Morgan and Kopech got engaged over the Fourth of July weekend last year, and now they're ready to experience this new chapter in their relationship.

To see the couple's wedding photos, scroll through our gallery below.

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

I Do

The couple exchanges vows in front of family and close friends, including some of the Riverdale actress's co-stars.

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Newlywed Bliss

Strike a pose! The pair take romantic portraits that look straight out of a fairytale.

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Bridal Beauty

The bride stuns in a lavish design by Eisen Stein Bridal, that is adorned with intricate beading and delicate lace.

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Love Is in the Air

This photo simply makes our hearts melt!

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Tears of Joy

Morgan gets emotional during the ceremony, after walking down the aisle to "Truly Madly Deeply" by Yoke Lore.

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Blushing Bride

The Riverdale star radiates as she walks towards her husband in this lovely photo.

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Smitten

It's clear these two are over-the-moon in love.

Vanessa Morgan, Michael Kopech, wedding, exclusive

Mr. & Mrs.

Congrats again to the newlyweds!

