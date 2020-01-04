Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out at 2020 Golden Globes Party

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 4 Jan. 2020 8:48 AM

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were all smiles at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party on Friday night.

And they had great reasons to be; It was reported days before the holidays that the couple, who went public with their relationship just last year, secretly wed and are expecting their first child. The couple has not commented on either.

At the party, Turner-Smith showcased what appeared to be a baby bump in a long sleeve cream belted coat dress with a draped high neck collar, black strappy sandals and large glasses, and carried a black studded clutch. Jackson wore a dark suit with no tie. The two hung out with stars such as Craig RobinsonEllen Pompeo and Laura Dern, who is nominated for a Golden Globe her role in the Netflix movie Marriage Story.

Celebrity guests included Adam Driver, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for Marriage StoryChris EvansJoey King, who is nominated for her role in the Hulu miniseries The ActLeonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated for his role in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, its director Quentin Tarantino, who is nominated for his movie as well, Natasha Lyonne, who is nominated for her role in Russian DollJoaquin Phoenix, who is nominated for his performance in the movie Joker, his fiancée, actress Rooney Mara, and sister, actress Rain Phoenix.

Also spotted: Antonio Banderas, who is nominated for the film Pain and GloryAwkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Paquin, Armie Hammer, and Ben Platt, who is nominated for his role in The Politician.

Photos

Fashion Flashback: See the Stars' Looks at the 2000 Golden Globes

The event took place at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood and also celebrated the launch of W's Best Performances issue, on stands February 4.

Sponsors included Absolut Elyx Vodka, Acqua di Parma, Cadillac, Ferrari TrentoDoc, Tanqueray Gin, Tequila Casa Dragones, Vero Water, WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and 1849 Wine Company and Duck Hunter Wines of New Zealand.

See more photos from the bash:

Craig Robinson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Jodie Turner-Smith and Craig Robinson

The actress and new wife of Joshua Jackson, who us reportedly pregnant with their first child, greets the actor at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party in celebration of its Best Performances issue, on stands Feb. 4, 2020.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lakeith Stanfield, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lakeith Stanfield

The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, appear with the actor and rapper at W magazine's party.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Ellen Pompeo

The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, appear with the Grey's Anatomy star at W magazine's party.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, strike a pose at W magazine's party.

Joey King, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joey King

The star of Hulu's The Act strikes a pose at W magazine's party.

Antonio Banderas, Quentin Tarantino, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine

Antonio Banderas and Quentin Tarantino

The actor greets the director at the W magazine party.

Chris Evans, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Chris Evans

The Captain America and Avengers star is all smiles at W magazine's party.

Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

The Joker actor appears with his sister and fiancée at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party in celebration of its Best Performances issue, on stands Feb. 4, 2020.

Adam Driver, Ana de Armas, Pedro Almodovar, Margaret Qualley, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine

Adam Driver, Ana de Armas, Pedro Almodóvar and Margaret Qualley

The stars mingle at the W magazine party.

Craig Robinson, Lakeith Stanfield, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine

Craig Robinson and Lakeith Stanfield

The stars party at W magazine's bash.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Check out a full list of Golden Globe Award nominations.

